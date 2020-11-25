Why did killer nanny lie to get the job? Family is left to grieve and speculate
The court heard how the childminder may have spun a web of lies to gain the trust of her employer and score a job
25 November 2020 - 13:27
“God what is it that I have done?”
These were the chilling words, perhaps even a confession, that were uttered by a Daveyton nanny last year when the mother and great-aunt of the young boy she had killed returned home to find her half-naked on the floor and the child nowhere to be found...
