Why did killer nanny lie to get the job? Family is left to grieve and speculate

The court heard how the childminder may have spun a web of lies to gain the trust of her employer and score a job

“God what is it that I have done?”



These were the chilling words, perhaps even a confession, that were uttered by a Daveyton nanny last year when the mother and great-aunt of the young boy she had killed returned home to find her half-naked on the floor and the child nowhere to be found...