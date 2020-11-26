Ignoring Covid ban, traditional leaders tell parents to plan for initiation season

One initiate has died and 38 were rescued from illegal circumcision schools

The impasse between traditional leaders and government over reopening initiation schools nationally ramped up on Wednesday as the national working committee (NWC) of Contralesa told traditional leaders and parents to start preparing for the summer circumcision season.



Speaking after a NWC meeting on Wednesday, Contralesa general secretary and ANC MP Zolani Mkiva said traditional leaders still held the view that the summer initiation season should be allowed, under strict guidelines and regulations...