Liquidate ‘dishonest’ Road Accident Fund urgently, high court urges

The judge is scathing in her judgment of two cases, and pointed out that they were not isolated incidents

26 November 2020 - 19:33

The embattled Road Accident Fund (RAF) should be urgently liquidated, says a Johannesburg high court judge.

Judge Denise Fisher was scathing about the conduct of RAF officials as well as claimants’ doctors and lawyers...

