Liquidate ‘dishonest’ Road Accident Fund urgently, high court urges
The judge is scathing in her judgment of two cases, and pointed out that they were not isolated incidents
26 November 2020 - 19:33
The embattled Road Accident Fund (RAF) should be urgently liquidated, says a Johannesburg high court judge.
Judge Denise Fisher was scathing about the conduct of RAF officials as well as claimants’ doctors and lawyers...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.