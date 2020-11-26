Ready, set, party for matrics at Rage festival, and Covid be damned

This year’s pilgrimage has all the makings of a superspreader event, but youngsters are unfazed

Hundreds of matric pupils are not willing to give up the chance to attend the annual Matric Rage Festival.



In spite of Covid-19 and pleas from medical experts, pupils from private schools will descend on Umhlanga and Ballito in KZN to begin celebrations to mark the end of the schooling on Friday...