Report abusers to stop the pain: 212 children treated at just one hospital

A drugged five-year-old girl with traumatic injuries is among 66 confirmed and 146 suspected cases of “non-accidental injuries” admitted to Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital from September 2019-2020.



“We see far too many cases of non-accidental injuries come through our doors,” said Red Cross (https://www.westerncape.gov.za/your_gov/149) medical manager Dr Anita Parbhoo on Thursday...