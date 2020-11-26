Shepherd Bushiri's 'sister' snapped at court, pays fine for being in SA illegally

A woman believed to be the sister of Malawian fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri on Thursday paid an admission of guilt fine of R10,000 for being in the country illegally.



Wearing a black hoodie with the words “Jesus Power” written in gold, Ester Bushiri, 26, appeared briefly at the Midrand magistrate's court...