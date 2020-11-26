News

Shepherd Bushiri's 'sister' snapped at court, pays fine for being in SA illegally

26 November 2020 - 13:47 By Amanda Khoza

A woman believed to be the sister of Malawian fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri on Thursday paid an admission of guilt fine of R10,000 for being in the country illegally.

Wearing a black hoodie with the words “Jesus Power” written in gold, Ester Bushiri, 26, appeared briefly at the Midrand magistrate's court...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Shepherd Bushiri's 'sister' snapped at court, pays fine for being in SA ... News
  2. Report abusers to stop the pain: 212 children treated at just one hospital News
  3. Ignoring Covid ban, traditional leaders tell parents to plan for initiation ... News
  4. ANALYSIS | Mkhwebane and Ramaphosa face off in Constitutional Court over CR17 ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
X