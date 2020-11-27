News

Probe under way into claims of yet another matric exam paper leak

Prega Govender Journalist
27 November 2020 - 16:41

The matric exams have been plunged into chaos after claims that yet another paper has been leaked.

Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga confirmed that they were investigating allegations that the life sciences paper 1, which was written on Friday, had been leaked. ​..

