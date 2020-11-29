News

Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being rejected

Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe feels he is being wrongly targeted over the scandal

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
29 November 2020 - 13:17

A company linked to the fiancée of Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe was awarded a lucrative contract by the struggling Emfuleni municipality despite having been eliminated during an open tender process.

Opulentia, a company of which Nthabiseng Khabutlane was a director, scored the contract earlier this year to provide insurance brokering services after the municipality ditched the tender process...

