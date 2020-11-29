Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being rejected
Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe feels he is being wrongly targeted over the scandal
29 November 2020 - 13:17
A company linked to the fiancée of Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe was awarded a lucrative contract by the struggling Emfuleni municipality despite having been eliminated during an open tender process.
Opulentia, a company of which Nthabiseng Khabutlane was a director, scored the contract earlier this year to provide insurance brokering services after the municipality ditched the tender process...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.