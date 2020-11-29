Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being rejected

Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe feels he is being wrongly targeted over the scandal

A company linked to the fiancée of Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe was awarded a lucrative contract by the struggling Emfuleni municipality despite having been eliminated during an open tender process.



Opulentia, a company of which Nthabiseng Khabutlane was a director, scored the contract earlier this year to provide insurance brokering services after the municipality ditched the tender process...