News

For crying out loud, what are babies trying to tell us?

Scientists say humans are hard-wired to recognise their babies — but they don’t always understand what they are saying

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
29 November 2020 - 17:39

Both fathers and mothers have a natural ability to recognise their baby’s cries, and even non-parents are hard-wired to easily recognise different cries, according to an international conference hosted in SA this month.

In addition, studies of human brain activity suggest humans are hard-wired to feel empathy when hearing a baby cry...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. For crying out loud, what are babies trying to tell us? News
  2. Cape Town CBD turns into wild west as taxi turf war breaks out News
  3. ‘You’re called a liar’: Former swimmer again accuses coach of abusing her News
  4. SA-wide rewrite of maths paper 2 ‘appears unlikely’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...

Related articles

  1. Why walking rings can be dangerous: 47 babies injured in accidents South Africa
  2. Hate crying babies on planes? Japan Airlines tells you which seats to avoid Travel
  3. Breast is still best, even in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic Health & Sex
  4. Baby blues melt on a sunny afternoon Lifestyle
X