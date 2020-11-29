For crying out loud, what are babies trying to tell us?

Scientists say humans are hard-wired to recognise their babies — but they don’t always understand what they are saying

Both fathers and mothers have a natural ability to recognise their baby’s cries, and even non-parents are hard-wired to easily recognise different cries, according to an international conference hosted in SA this month.



In addition, studies of human brain activity suggest humans are hard-wired to feel empathy when hearing a baby cry...