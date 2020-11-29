News

SA-wide rewrite of maths paper 2 ‘appears unlikely’

Because of the small number of pupils found to be in possession of it, a selective rewrite is probable: source

Prega Govender Journalist
29 November 2020 - 17:37

The Hawks and the department of basic education’s investigative team probing the leak of matric exam papers have so far tracked down about 260 pupils who “definitely” had access to it.

An impeccable source told Sunday Times Daily that investigators have traced between 200 and 220 pupils who were in possession of maths paper 2 and 39 who had physical science paper 2...

