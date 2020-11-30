News

Mutilation and engraved walls: the tragic death of a KZN three-year-old

The boy’s father, a welder, has been arrested and charged with murder. His family says he is mentally ill

30 November 2020 - 19:50

The walls of a room in which three-year-old Zazi Nzama had last been seen with his father are littered with dozens of words scratched with a sharp object in English and Zulu.

Boy. Sisonke my girl. Amandia. Amanda. Inkezo — words that don’t seem to make any sense...

