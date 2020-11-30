Mutilation and engraved walls: the tragic death of a KZN three-year-old
The boy’s father, a welder, has been arrested and charged with murder. His family says he is mentally ill
30 November 2020 - 19:50
The walls of a room in which three-year-old Zazi Nzama had last been seen with his father are littered with dozens of words scratched with a sharp object in English and Zulu.
Boy. Sisonke my girl. Amandia. Amanda. Inkezo — words that don’t seem to make any sense...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.