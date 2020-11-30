‘Saffers are wasting our herd immunity by spurning protocols’

To sustain it and avoid mass surges, citizens must mask, social distance and maintain hand hygiene, insists prof

SA has reached the lower threshold of herd immunity against Covid-19, with about a third of adults in urban areas infected.



However, the hard-won benefit of this means nothing if people refuse to adhere to protocols of mask-wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene, and that’s what has gone wrong in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, where infections are rising, warns Wits University professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi...