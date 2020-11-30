News

Traditional leaders urge state: cut to the chase and reopen circumcision season

While guidelines for carrying out the practice have been issued, initiation schools are still officially suspended

30 November 2020 - 19:51

Loyiso Ndabambi, 18, from Komga outside East London, was ready to go to initiation school, but the impasse between government and traditional leaders has resulted in his single parent, Ntombomzi, postponing the entire process.

“I was relying on my cousin who was going to assist and stay with my son at the initiation school until he comes back ... but with the government not officially saying circumcision is allowed, I cannot take that risk and send my son without government consent,” Ntombomzi says...

