When thunder roars, go indoors: beware the bolts of fire from the sky that kill us

SA has one of the world’s highest death rates from lightning strikes. At top SA experts tells us how to be safe

Bolts of searing electric “fire” have been crashing from the heavens for millions of years, striking terror into the hearts and minds of our earliest ancestors and other creatures.



And for good reason. At any moment, about 2,000 thunderstorms happen worldwide, producing about 100 lightning strikes per second or eight million strikes each day...