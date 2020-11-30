‘You must grow up. Do not be cheeky’: Mpofu turns the tables on Gordhan

Tom Moyane has accused the minister of racism, which he will ‘back up’ when he testifies at the state capture inquiry

Tensions flared at the state capture commission on Monday, where public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan was accused of racism, belittling black people and arrogance.



The accusations, all vehemently denied, came as Dali Mpofu SC took on Gordhan on behalf of his client, former Sars boss Tom Moyane. Mpofu was cross-examining Gordhan, who he described as hostile towards Moyane, after the minister’s earlier testimony at the commission...