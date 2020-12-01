News

At least 7,000 ventilators breathe new life into public hospitals

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape, which is seeing a Covid-19 surge, says it is not running out of oxygenation equipment

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
01 December 2020 - 20:04

The National Ventilator Project has distributed at least 7,000 devices to public hospitals in SA.

The ventilators were paid for by the Solidarity Fund, which contributed about R250m towards the initiative. ..

