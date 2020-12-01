How choking councillors, hostage drama led ANC to elect DA speaker in Free State municipality

A local Free State municipality is ANC-led but now has a DA speaker — the result of a bizarre string of events, including a council meeting being gassed and the acting municipal manager being held hostage at another meeting.

The DA’s Eric Motloung received 18 votes against the 13 for the ANC’s Tseki Tseki — and this in a council where the ANC holds 25 of the 39 seats.

Sources have blamed ANC infighting for the result.

The Dihlabeng local municipality serves the communities of Paul Roux, Clarens, Rosendal and Fouriesburg, with Bethlehem as its administrative and political headquarters.

It has been without a speaker since the death of David Lengoabala (ANC) in September.

Monday’s meeting was the council’s third attempt to elect a speaker. The first meeting earlier this month had to adjourn when someone released gas in the venue and choking councillors could not proceed with the agenda.

The second attempt was also abandoned as the acting municipal manager was allegedly held hostage and couldn’t, in the absence of a speaker, preside over the proceedings.

The ANC has 25 seats in the council, the DA eight, the EFF three and the Freedom Front Plus one. There are two independent councillors.