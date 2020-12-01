Pulling a fast one: distributor sues Venter trailers for breach of contract

Hedley Thomas Abnett is suing Venter after he assumed he had exclusive distribution rights for the whole of Botswana

Supa Bike owner Hedley Thomas Abnett is suing the manufacturers of Venter trailers, claiming a breach in their agreement caused him huge financial losses — so much so that he did not even have enough money to sterilise his cat.



He signed a distribution agreement to sell Venter trailers in Botswana in 2018 and assumed the agreement entitled him to an exclusive arrangement for the whole country...