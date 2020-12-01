Pulling a fast one: distributor sues Venter trailers for breach of contract
Hedley Thomas Abnett is suing Venter after he assumed he had exclusive distribution rights for the whole of Botswana
01 December 2020 - 20:06
Supa Bike owner Hedley Thomas Abnett is suing the manufacturers of Venter trailers, claiming a breach in their agreement caused him huge financial losses — so much so that he did not even have enough money to sterilise his cat.
He signed a distribution agreement to sell Venter trailers in Botswana in 2018 and assumed the agreement entitled him to an exclusive arrangement for the whole country...
