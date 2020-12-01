Unfairly dismissed health manager asks judge to punish MEC

If the Western Cape MEC is found guilty of contempt of court she could be imprisoned or fined, says judge

A Western Cape nursing manager who was unfairly dismissed wants the Western Cape health department and MEC Nomafrench Mbombo to be charged with contempt of court for their failure to reinstate her to her old job, four months after the labour court ordered them to do so.



Thandeka Mdekazi, who was clinical programme coordinator for community-based services in Khayelitsha until she was fired three years ago, said the department offered her a job as a professional nurse in spite of judge Andre Le Grange’s July 7 order that she be reinstated...