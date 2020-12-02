Alcohol-free sanitiser gets thumbs-up as poisonings mount

Alcohol-free hand sanitiser is just as effective against Covid-19 as alcohol-based products, a US study has found.



The news comes hard on the heels of a warning from the Western Cape poison information helpline of a rise in calls about sanitiser ingestion, and as Stellenbosch University medical students sound the alarm about an exponential rise in hand eczema caused by sanitiser use...