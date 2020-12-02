News

PODCAST | Finally, an SOE chairman standing up to political bullying

The SABC’s Bongumusa Makhathini offers some advice on leadership to President Cyril Ramaphosa

02 December 2020 - 20:23

FM columnist Peter Bruce talks to SABC chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini about the challenges of trying to run the public broadcaster while politicians are determined to boss him around.

He is firm in his belief that communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams cannot stop the corporation’s retrenchment process even though one last independent arbitration will take place in the interests of “transparency”. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TALKING POINT | SA has a drinking problem, so why aren’t alcohol adverts banned? News
  2. ‘Our St Anne’s family is committed to transformation,’ says KZN school News
  3. Alcohol-free sanitiser gets thumbs-up as poisonings mount News
  4. PODCAST | Finally, an SOE chairman standing up to political bullying News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry

Related articles

  1. PODCAST | Is pollen the bee’s knees of forensic science? Science
  2. PODCAST | Zille gets candid with Peter Bruce on EFF and Ntuli’s future Politics
  3. PODCAST | The maths behind a phantom traffic jam Science
  4. PODCAST | The ‘hijacking’ of #FeesMustFall: Fasiha Hassan’s story News
X