PODCAST | Finally, an SOE chairman standing up to political bullying
The SABC’s Bongumusa Makhathini offers some advice on leadership to President Cyril Ramaphosa
02 December 2020 - 20:23
FM columnist Peter Bruce talks to SABC chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini about the challenges of trying to run the public broadcaster while politicians are determined to boss him around.
He is firm in his belief that communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams cannot stop the corporation’s retrenchment process even though one last independent arbitration will take place in the interests of “transparency”. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.