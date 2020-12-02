News

TALKING POINT | SA has a drinking problem, so why aren’t alcohol adverts banned?

Experts say government’s failure to curb or ban alcohol advertising has made the subsequent harm and abuse worse

02 December 2020 - 20:24

SA’s love/hate affair with alcohol is no joke — and is often citied as the root cause of some of the country’s most violent crimes and deaths. 

According to ministers of police and transport Bheki Cele and Fikile Mbalula, alcohol abuse is considered to be one of the major contributing factors to crimes such as rape, gender-based violence, road accidents and murder — the list goes on. ..

