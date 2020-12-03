News

Cape tour firms get a shot of adrenalin to help them recover from Covid-19

03 December 2020 - 14:27 By Sipokazi Fokazi

For nearly six months, Lizanne Gomes’ tourism business - Jeep Tours Cape Town (https://jeeptours.capetown/dune-tours/) - made no money.

To keep her fleet operating during the hard lockdown, Gomes obtained an essential services permit to do charity work, including delivering food...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Prince Lethukuthula Zulu died after 'night of booze, drugs and sex' in Joburg News
  2. Bushiri co-accused, businessman Willah Mudolo, is in SA on expired visa News
  3. Cape tour firms get a shot of adrenalin to help them recover from Covid-19 News
  4. Safety bar is very low for new cars sold in SA, as crash tests show News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X