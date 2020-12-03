Lawyer who unleashed ‘wave of insults’ finds himself washed up

He has character defects that make him unsuitable for his job, high court rules as it strikes him off roll of attorneys

In the 12 years since he complained to the Judicial Service Commission that an acting judge “does not even qualify for the small claims court”, attorney Raymond Chalom hasn’t pulled any punches.



The 72-year-old from Johannesburg has written to the UN Security Council complaining about “corruption in the SA judiciary”, accused the Law Society of being an “apartheid disgrace”, sued the justice minister and told newspaper reporters that judges collaborate to rig court cases, abuse cost orders for political purposes, tamper with evidence and cause files to disappear...