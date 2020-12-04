A murder plot, a new book and the night he nearly died: Angelo Agrizzi speaks from hospital bed

Angelo Agrizzi's hospital gown falls off his shoulders, revealing his bare skin. Intravenous ports, monitors and bandages are clearly visible on his upper chest. He's pale and gaunt, having lost 29kg in a matter of two months.



He nearly died in mid-October, the Bosasa whistle-blower says, and he's determined to make the most of his survival...