Bushiri co-accused says he'll plead not guilty in R100m matter

Shepherd Bushiri’s co-accused, businessman Willah Mudolo, on Thursday told the Pretoria magistrate’s court he intended pleading not guilty to fraud, theft and money-laundering to the tune of R100m.



“I will stand my trial, particularly having regard to the fact that I am confident that I will be acquitted on all the charges should the matter go to trial...