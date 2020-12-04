Bushiri co-accused says he'll plead not guilty in R100m matter
04 December 2020 - 07:30
Shepherd Bushiri’s co-accused, businessman Willah Mudolo, on Thursday told the Pretoria magistrate’s court he intended pleading not guilty to fraud, theft and money-laundering to the tune of R100m.
“I will stand my trial, particularly having regard to the fact that I am confident that I will be acquitted on all the charges should the matter go to trial...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.