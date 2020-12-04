Former Venter distributor in Botswana states his case for damages
04 December 2020 - 07:20
A former distributor of Venter trailers in Botswana, Supa Bike, has been given an opportunity to file further papers to answer the question whether the distribution agreement it signed with Venter in 2018 was exclusive.
The high court in Johannesburg heard an application for damages of R1.8m for loss of income which was launched by Supa Bike owner Hedley Thomas Abnett earlier this year...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.