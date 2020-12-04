News

Former Venter distributor in Botswana states his case for damages

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
04 December 2020 - 07:20 By Ernest Mabuza

A former distributor of Venter trailers in Botswana, Supa Bike, has been given an opportunity to file further papers to answer the question whether the distribution agreement it signed with Venter in 2018 was exclusive.

The high court in Johannesburg heard an application for damages of R1.8m for loss of income which was launched by Supa Bike owner Hedley Thomas Abnett earlier this year...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bushiri co-accused says he'll plead not guilty in R100m matter News
  2. Former Venter distributor in Botswana states his case for damages News
  3. Lawyer who unleashed ‘wave of insults’ finds himself washed up News
  4. Prince Lethukuthula Zulu died after 'night of booze, drugs and sex' in Joburg News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
X