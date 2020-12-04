Former Venter distributor in Botswana states his case for damages

A former distributor of Venter trailers in Botswana, Supa Bike, has been given an opportunity to file further papers to answer the question whether the distribution agreement it signed with Venter in 2018 was exclusive.



The high court in Johannesburg heard an application for damages of R1.8m for loss of income which was launched by Supa Bike owner Hedley Thomas Abnett earlier this year...