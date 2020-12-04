Sizwe Medical Fund routs CMS in curatorship battle
04 December 2020 - 10:23
The registrar of the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS), Dr Sipho Kabane, has suffered a major loss in the Pretoria high court, where his attempt to place Sizwe Medical Fund under curatorship was dismissed with costs.
Justice Neil Tuchten found that there was no “rational basis for the registrar's opinion that curatorship was desirable or that good cause had been shown for the appointment of a curator”...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.