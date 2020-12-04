News

Sizwe Medical Fund routs CMS in curatorship battle

04 December 2020 - 10:23 By Thanduxolo Jika

The registrar of the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS), Dr Sipho Kabane, has suffered a major loss in the Pretoria high court, where his attempt to place Sizwe Medical Fund under curatorship was dismissed with costs.

Justice Neil Tuchten found that there was no “rational basis for the registrar's opinion that curatorship was desirable or that good cause had been shown for the appointment of a curator”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sizwe Medical Fund routs CMS in curatorship battle News
  2. Bushiri co-accused says he'll plead not guilty in R100m matter News
  3. Former Venter distributor in Botswana states his case for damages News
  4. Lawyer who unleashed ‘wave of insults’ finds himself washed up News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
X