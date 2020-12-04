Sizwe Medical Fund routs CMS in curatorship battle

The registrar of the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS), Dr Sipho Kabane, has suffered a major loss in the Pretoria high court, where his attempt to place Sizwe Medical Fund under curatorship was dismissed with costs.



Justice Neil Tuchten found that there was no “rational basis for the registrar's opinion that curatorship was desirable or that good cause had been shown for the appointment of a curator”...