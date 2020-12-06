A dam shame: 22 years on, Mutoti’s people wait patiently for compensation
Hundreds who sacrificed their land for Nandoni Dam say they are victims of a nightmare of inept bureaucracy
06 December 2020 - 19:06
The Nandoni Dam, which flows from the Mutoti village in the Vhembe district in Limpopo, has brought hardly any benefit locals who have instead lost their farms, crops, homes and even grave sites to make way for its construction.
The village, which is just a stone’s throw from the dam, has three communal taps which, according to the villagers, at times run dry. Others have installed large water tanks and drilled boreholes in their yards, and this is how they get their water supply...
