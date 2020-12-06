‘How can we wash hands without water?’ Inner Joburg’s people demand better services
Hundreds marched to Gauteng premier David Makhura’s office to hand over a memorandum
06 December 2020 - 19:05
From demolished shacks to water and electricity shutoffs, SA’s coronavirus lockdown has worsened inner-city dwellers’ crisis, as they are now without much-needed necessities for months on end.
The socioeconomic impact of Covid-19 has been devastating for communities across Gauteng, especially Bertrams, Jeppe informal settlement and parts of Hillbrow...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.