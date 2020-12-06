News

‘How can we wash hands without water?’ Inner Joburg’s people demand better services

Hundreds marched to Gauteng premier David Makhura’s office to hand over a memorandum

06 December 2020 - 19:05

From demolished shacks to water and electricity shutoffs, SA’s coronavirus lockdown has worsened inner-city dwellers’ crisis, as they are now without much-needed necessities for months on end.

The socioeconomic impact of Covid-19 has been devastating for communities across Gauteng, especially Bertrams, Jeppe informal settlement and parts of Hillbrow...

