‘How can we wash hands without water?’ Inner Joburg’s people demand better services

Hundreds marched to Gauteng premier David Makhura’s office to hand over a memorandum

From demolished shacks to water and electricity shutoffs, SA’s coronavirus lockdown has worsened inner-city dwellers’ crisis, as they are now without much-needed necessities for months on end.



The socioeconomic impact of Covid-19 has been devastating for communities across Gauteng, especially Bertrams, Jeppe informal settlement and parts of Hillbrow...