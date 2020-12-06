News

Turning waste into watts gets local student onto A-list of innovation

Project offers a solution to two of the world’s most pressing issues: waste and a lack of energy in emerging economies

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
06 December 2020 - 19:06

Imagine turning food waste, farm waste and even sewage into diesel and electricity.

A feasible way of doing this is exactly what won SA researcher Chelsea Tucker a highly coveted honours in the world of innovation...

