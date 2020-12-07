Give us this day the tools: SA and India lead Covid-19 patent fight
The countries want intellectual rights suspended, but wealthy states and the pharmaceutical industry disagree
07 December 2020 - 20:14
“Vaccine nationalism” has fast become a catchphrase of the year of the pandemic, with several countries expressing fears that leaders will prioritise their own nations at the expense of the rest of the world.
SA and India are now trying to stave this off by suggesting a patent ban so access to vaccines and treatment for Covid-19 is fair...
