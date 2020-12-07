Guilty verdict for kidnap and murder of Miguel Louw

Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim has been found guilty of the kidnapping and premeditated murder of nine-year-old Miguel Louw, whose decomposed body was discovered in bushes in Phoenix in September 2018, about six weeks after he went missing.



Louw, who was a grade 4 pupil at Sydenham, was last seen in the company of Ebrahim, who was a friend of his mother and used to do odd jobs for the family...