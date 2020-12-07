News

Guilty verdict for kidnap and murder of Miguel Louw

07 December 2020 - 14:33 By Tania Broughton

Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim has been found guilty of the kidnapping and premeditated murder of nine-year-old Miguel Louw, whose decomposed body was discovered in bushes in Phoenix in September 2018, about six weeks after he went missing.

Louw, who was a grade 4 pupil at Sydenham, was last seen in the company of Ebrahim, who was a friend of his mother and used to do odd jobs for the family...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Guilty verdict for kidnap and murder of Miguel Louw News
  2. A dam shame: 22 years on, Mutoti’s people wait patiently for compensation News
  3. Turning waste into watts gets local student onto A-list of innovation News
  4. ‘How can we wash hands without water?’ Inner Joburg’s people demand better ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X