Matric blowout not all the rage as Covid testing in KZN spirals

‘We could have done without Rage’ — KZN Rage attendees speak out after overcrowding at some clubs

07 December 2020 - 20:15

Three matriculants who attended the so-called “superspreader” 2020 Ballito Rage Festival have spoken out about how busy some events were after reports of an influx of requests for Covid-19 tests after the annual year-end event. 

Sunday Times Daily reached out to three Rage-goers who attended parties and events across Ballito and Durban — held from November 27 to December 5. The young woman and two men, who did not want to be named, all seemed to agree on one aspect — the first night of Rage, on November 27, was by far the busiest night of the week. ..

