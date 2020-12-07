Matric blowout not all the rage as Covid testing in KZN spirals
‘We could have done without Rage’ — KZN Rage attendees speak out after overcrowding at some clubs
07 December 2020 - 20:15
Three matriculants who attended the so-called “superspreader” 2020 Ballito Rage Festival have spoken out about how busy some events were after reports of an influx of requests for Covid-19 tests after the annual year-end event.
Sunday Times Daily reached out to three Rage-goers who attended parties and events across Ballito and Durban — held from November 27 to December 5. The young woman and two men, who did not want to be named, all seemed to agree on one aspect — the first night of Rage, on November 27, was by far the busiest night of the week. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.