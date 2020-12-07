News

Mkhwebane to pay up, as court finds her ‘biased’ against Gordhan and Pillay

Pretoria high court gives nine reasons why it found the public protector was biased in her Sars ‘rogue unit’ probe

07 December 2020 - 16:04 By Ernest Mabuza

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was handed another significant loss on Monday, as the Pretoria high court ruled that she was biased in her investigation against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

In their judgment, judges Selby Baqwa, Leonie Windell and Annali Basson listed nine reasons why they came to their conclusion, as they set aside Mkhwebane’s report from July last year in which she found that the formation of an investigation unit at Sars, while Gordhan was the revenue collection service’s commissioner, was unlawful...

