Cogta MEC declares election of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor unlawful
However, the incumbent says the MEC can only challenge his appointment in court
08 December 2020 - 13:00
Nqaba Bhanga’s position as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor has been short-lived.
Co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha has declared his election “wrongful, unlawful and null and void”...
