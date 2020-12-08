News

Cogta MEC declares election of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor unlawful

However, the incumbent says the MEC can only challenge his appointment in court

08 December 2020 - 13:00 By Nomazima Nkosi

Nqaba Bhanga’s position as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor has been short-lived.

Co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha has declared his election “wrongful, unlawful and null and void”...

