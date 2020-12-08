Hey, Mr DJ, bring the virus on: not if scientists have anything to do with it
An expert says Rage Plett ‘absolutely can’t go ahead’, but organisers have stopped short of calling it off
08 December 2020 - 20:25
“Plett Rage should be cancelled or postponed. It absolutely can’t go ahead next month.”
So said Prof Lucille Blumberg, part of the Scientists Collective, a group of SA’s leading medical scientists and academics providing the public with credible information on Covid-19...
