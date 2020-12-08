Hey, Mr DJ, bring the virus on: not if scientists have anything to do with it

An expert says Rage Plett ‘absolutely can’t go ahead’, but organisers have stopped short of calling it off

“Plett Rage should be cancelled or postponed. It absolutely can’t go ahead next month.”



So said Prof Lucille Blumberg, part of the Scientists Collective, a group of SA’s leading medical scientists and academics providing the public with credible information on Covid-19...