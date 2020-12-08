News

Hey, Mr DJ, bring the virus on: not if scientists have anything to do with it

An expert says Rage Plett ‘absolutely can’t go ahead’, but organisers have stopped short of calling it off

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
08 December 2020 - 20:25

“Plett Rage should be cancelled or postponed. It absolutely can’t go ahead next month.”

So said Prof Lucille Blumberg, part of the Scientists Collective, a group of SA’s leading medical scientists and academics providing the public with credible information on Covid-19...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It’s not write: Teacher fears many pupils will boycott exam rewrites News
  2. SA sucks at maths and science, ‘but don’t say the system is dysfunctional’ News
  3. Nothing disallows judges from discussing the law, Hlophe tells tribunal News
  4. ‘Most of my friends have tested positive, too’: state races to halt Rage ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Related articles

  1. Matric blowout not all the rage as Covid-19 testing in KZN spirals News
  2. TOM EATON | Why didn’t the government get enraged about matric rage? Opinion & Analysis
  3. Still hope to prevent Rage-based second wave, but only if contract tracing and ... South Africa
  4. Covid-19: All matric Rage Festival events postponed until further notice South Africa
  5. Matric rage parties were superspreader events: Zweli Mkhize South Africa
X