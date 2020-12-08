News

It’s not write: Teacher fears many pupils will boycott exam rewrites

Some pupils believe they are being collectively punished for the sins of a few

08 December 2020 - 20:29 By Shonisani Tshikalange, Ernest Mabuza and Nomahlubi Jordaan

“They have given up, they are done with physics. That is their response. It’s hard to convince them to study. When I told them there was a possibility they might be rewriting again, everyone was like: ‘No, we are not coming’.”

With these words, an Mpumalanga-based physical science teacher has summed up the fears many in the education sector have about the national rewrite of the mathematics paper 2 and physical science paper 2 exams that basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced last week. The decision was made after both papers leaked on WhatsApp ahead of the exams...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It’s not write: Teacher fears many pupils will boycott exam rewrites News
  2. SA sucks at maths and science, ‘but don’t say the system is dysfunctional’ News
  3. Nothing disallows judges from discussing the law, Hlophe tells tribunal News
  4. ‘Most of my friends have tested positive, too’: state races to halt Rage ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Related articles

  1. 'This is unfair to many pupils': Mzansi weighs in on matric rewrite South Africa
  2. Matric exam rewrite: how we moved from investigations to arrests South Africa
X