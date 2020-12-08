It’s not write: Teacher fears many pupils will boycott exam rewrites

Some pupils believe they are being collectively punished for the sins of a few

“They have given up, they are done with physics. That is their response. It’s hard to convince them to study. When I told them there was a possibility they might be rewriting again, everyone was like: ‘No, we are not coming’.”



With these words, an Mpumalanga-based physical science teacher has summed up the fears many in the education sector have about the national rewrite of the mathematics paper 2 and physical science paper 2 exams that basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced last week. The decision was made after both papers leaked on WhatsApp ahead of the exams...