Healthy baby girl born at 36 weeks — before ambulance arrives

Mid-WiFi saves the day! Dad googles how to deliver baby at Airbnb

Doctors confirm mother and child are fine after the baby girl was born at 36 weeks

At just 2.4kg she was determined to enter the world on her own terms — even if it meant sending her dad into a panic, scrambling for answers on the internet as he delivered his own baby in an Airbnb in Port Elizabeth on Friday night.



For the brave mom, a “home birth” was never on the cards, but it did result in escaping the stresses about hospitals and Covid-19...