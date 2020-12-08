News

Healthy baby girl born at 36 weeks — before ambulance arrives

Mid-WiFi saves the day! Dad googles how to deliver baby at Airbnb

Doctors confirm mother and child are fine after the baby girl was born at 36 weeks

08 December 2020 - 20:25 By Kathryn Kimberley

At just 2.4kg she was determined to enter the world on her own terms — even if it meant sending her dad into a panic, scrambling for answers on the internet as he delivered his own baby in an Airbnb in Port Elizabeth on Friday night.

For the brave mom, a “home birth” was never on the cards, but it did result in escaping the stresses about hospitals and Covid-19...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It’s not write: Teacher fears many pupils will boycott exam rewrites News
  2. SA sucks at maths and science, ‘but don’t say the system is dysfunctional’ News
  3. Nothing disallows judges from discussing the law, Hlophe tells tribunal News
  4. ‘Most of my friends have tested positive, too’: state races to halt Rage ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Related articles

  1. How nurse Pamela Zeinoun rescued three babies after Beirut’s explosion World
  2. Pandemic spawns fertility crisis down south in Europe World
  3. For crying out loud, what are babies trying to tell us? News
  4. Newborn with antibodies gives Covid-19 the boot World
  5. Why did killer nanny lie to get the job? Family is left to grieve and speculate News
X