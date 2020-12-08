‘Most of my friends have tested positive, too’: state races to halt Rage outbreak

Parents seized by guilt as 1,300 Gauteng teens urged to quarantine after attending Ballito Rage

“We knew that attending Rage was a bit risky, but government hadn’t outlawed it, so we thought we would be OK.”



When Laura’s (not her real name) mother fetched her from Ballito Rage last Friday and the 18-year-old Durban private school matriculant was out of breath by the time she’d loaded her suitcase into the car’s boot, they suspected the worst...