News

‘Most of my friends have tested positive, too’: state races to halt Rage outbreak

Parents seized by guilt as 1,300 Gauteng teens urged to quarantine after attending Ballito Rage

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
08 December 2020 - 20:25

“We knew that attending Rage was a bit risky, but government hadn’t outlawed it, so we thought we would be OK.”

When Laura’s (not her real name) mother fetched her from Ballito Rage last Friday and the 18-year-old Durban private school matriculant was out of breath by the time she’d loaded her suitcase into the car’s boot, they suspected the worst...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It’s not write: Teacher fears many pupils will boycott exam rewrites News
  2. SA sucks at maths and science, ‘but don’t say the system is dysfunctional’ News
  3. Nothing disallows judges from discussing the law, Hlophe tells tribunal News
  4. ‘Most of my friends have tested positive, too’: state races to halt Rage ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Related articles

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Life happens: cancellation policies need to adjust to the new ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. kulula passengers cry foul, while Durban-Cape Town route increasingly ... News
  3. Santam to appeal ruling it must pay client for Covid-19 related business ... News
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Beware! Anti-Covid products may be making false claims News
X