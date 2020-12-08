Nothing disallows judges from discussing the law, Hlophe tells tribunal

Judge Nkabinde sticks to her version that Hlophe said he had come with a mandate

Judges talk to each other about the law all the time and there is nothing wrong with it, said Western Cape judge president John Hlophe on Tuesday at an inquiry into gross misconduct against him.



Hlophe was being cross-examined, for the first time in 12 years, on a complaint laid in 2008 by all the then justices of the Constitutional Court. The judges complained that Hlophe had improperly sought to influence the outcome of cases then pending before their court and connected to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma. At the time, Zuma was president of the ANC and it was believed the judgment was critical to his prospects of becoming president of SA...