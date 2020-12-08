News

Nothing disallows judges from discussing the law, Hlophe tells tribunal

Judge Nkabinde sticks to her version that Hlophe said he had come with a mandate

08 December 2020 - 20:28 By Franny Rabkin

Judges talk to each other about the law all the time and there is nothing wrong with it, said Western Cape judge president John Hlophe on Tuesday at an inquiry into gross misconduct against him.

Hlophe was being cross-examined, for the first time in 12 years, on a complaint laid in 2008 by all the then justices of the Constitutional Court. The judges complained that Hlophe had improperly sought to influence the outcome of cases then pending before their court and connected to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma. At the time, Zuma was president of the ANC and it was believed the judgment was critical to his prospects of becoming president of SA...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It’s not write: Teacher fears many pupils will boycott exam rewrites News
  2. SA sucks at maths and science, ‘but don’t say the system is dysfunctional’ News
  3. Nothing disallows judges from discussing the law, Hlophe tells tribunal News
  4. ‘Most of my friends have tested positive, too’: state races to halt Rage ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Related articles

  1. ConCourt justices cross-examined in Hlophe misconduct tribunal South Africa
  2. Infamous words in isiZulu examined as judge Hlophe misconduct hearing starts News
  3. 12 years and counting: no end to delays in John Hlophe case News
  4. Yet another delay in misconduct probe into Western Cape judge president John ... South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa advised to suspend high court judges over misconduct claims South Africa
  6. Prisoner who accused John Hlophe of planning 'hit' has history of similar claims News
X