Ordinary SA petrolheads join race to own part of prized Coetzer collection

The biggest sell at the auction was a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 Dora for R1m

Ordinary South Africans are among those in the world who now own some of the well-kept, clean and polished classic cars that belonged to renowned vintage car collector Louis Coetzer.



They were among 276 local and international car lovers and classic car collectors who joined an online auction at the weekend to bid for some of the late Coetzer’s gems that were collected over decades...