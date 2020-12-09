EXPLAINER | What do the three vaccine successes mean for SA?

As health minister confirms second wave, which vaccine will be our best shot?

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that SA is now its second wave of Covid-19 infections, in the same week week that results of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine trial were published in international medical journal The Lancet.



With more than 6000 new cases reported in SA in the latest 24-hour cycle, the quest for a vaccine is top of mind for scientists...