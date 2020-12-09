News

EXPLAINER | What do the three vaccine successes mean for SA?

As health minister confirms second wave, which vaccine will be our best shot?

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
09 December 2020 - 19:36

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that SA is now its second wave of Covid-19 infections, in the same week week that results of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine trial were published in international medical journal The Lancet.

With more than 6000 new cases reported in SA in the latest 24-hour cycle, the quest for a vaccine is top of mind for scientists...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Make no bones about it, SA’s lion trade must be stopped, say experts News
  2. Honey, isle shrunk the toads: Durban toads shrivel after century on Mauritius News
  3. EXPLAINER | What do the three vaccine successes mean for SA? News
  4. ‘Sorry,’ says woman accused of murdering Zulu prince as she leaves bail hearing News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Related articles

  1. You know it’s been a tough year when a vaccine is someone’s ‘best early ... World
  2. Give us this day the tools: SA and India lead Covid-19 patent fight News
  3. UK approval of Covid vaccine is a giant hooray for science World
  4. Africa fights fake Covid ‘facts’ as infections soar again Africa
  5. UK set for Covid-19 vaccinations from ‘next week’ after regulatory approval World
X