Honey, isle shrunk the toads: Durban toads shrivel after century on Mauritius

Scientists say dwarfism in amphibians in less than 100 years is mind-blowing as it normally takes millennia

Mauritius had a big year in 1922. Islanders had their first glimpse of a plane – precursor to thousands of tourist flights - and a ship from Durban brought the guttural toad to the island in an attempt to control cane beetles.



The plane, a World War 1-vintage Avro that arrived in Port Louis by ship, sparked an official warning to residents: “If you are standing and you can hear the motor loudly, lie down in the same place. The noise will be considerably reduced.”..