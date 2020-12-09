News

Honey, isle shrunk the toads: Durban toads shrivel after century on Mauritius

Scientists say dwarfism in amphibians in less than 100 years is mind-blowing as it normally takes millennia

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
09 December 2020 - 19:40

Mauritius had a big year in 1922. Islanders had their first glimpse of a plane – precursor to thousands of tourist flights - and a ship from Durban brought the guttural toad to the island in an attempt to control cane beetles.

The plane, a World War 1-vintage Avro that arrived in Port Louis by ship, sparked an official warning to residents: “If you are standing and you can hear the motor loudly, lie down in the same place. The noise will be considerably reduced.”..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Make no bones about it, SA’s lion trade must be stopped, say experts News
  2. Honey, isle shrunk the toads: Durban toads shrivel after century on Mauritius News
  3. EXPLAINER | What do the three vaccine successes mean for SA? News
  4. ‘Sorry,’ says woman accused of murdering Zulu prince as she leaves bail hearing News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Related articles

  1. Bokkie's killing sparks dog ban at Cape Town nature reserve South Africa
  2. Hunting habits of domestic cats killing Table Mountain's wildlife revealed South Africa
  3. Invasion of the toads South Africa
  4. Frogs leg it under road South Africa
  5. SA roads a dead end for rare animals South Africa
X