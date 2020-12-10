Comedian’s ‘Park by the Pozie’ campaign ‘fuels political fires’

A call for South Africans of Indian origin to boycott big brands on Saturday has been slated

Racial division, disillusionment, radicalism and relevance.



These are some of the sentiments that have been used to describe an awareness campaign calling on South Africans of Indian origin to “Park by the Pozie” — stay at home — on Saturday and steer away from malls, restaurants, shops and casinos...