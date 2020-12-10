News

Covid-19 masks being used by SA health workers fail safety tests

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
10 December 2020 - 11:36

Masks being used by thousands of SA health workers to protect them from Covid-19 infection have failed safety tests.

None of the 12 brands of KN95 masks tested at the University of Cape Town offers the protection provided by the “gold standard” N95 mask, according to the results of a study published on Wednesday in the SA Medical Journal (http://www.samj.org.za/index.php/samj/article/view/13162/9621)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Covid-19 masks being used by SA health workers fail safety tests News
  2. Make no bones about it, SA’s lion trade must be stopped, say experts News
  3. Honey, isle shrunk the toads: Durban toads shrivel after century on Mauritius News
  4. EXPLAINER | What do the three vaccine successes mean for SA? News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
X