EDITORIAL | There’s no masking that SA is falling short in fight against Covid

With the second wave starting to spike at an alarming rate, the least we can do is equip health workers properly

There is no doubt that SA’s second wave of Covid-19 infections is going to be worse than the first. You only have to glance at the exponential growth in active infections in the worst affected provinces over the last three weeks to realise that.



But health minister Zweli Mkhize’s announcement on Wednesday evening confirming the existence of a second wave came too late. By the middle of last week, all the key 14-day rolling averages were in positive territory, with active infections the last metric to join the club. That was the time to push the panic button and attempt to shock people into changing their behaviour...