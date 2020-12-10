News

EDITORIAL | There’s no masking that SA is falling short in fight against Covid

With the second wave starting to spike at an alarming rate, the least we can do is equip health workers properly

10 December 2020 - 20:26

There is no doubt that SA’s second wave of Covid-19 infections is going to be worse than the first. You only have to glance at the exponential growth in active infections in the worst affected provinces over the last three weeks to realise that.

But health minister Zweli Mkhize’s announcement on Wednesday evening confirming the existence of a second wave came too late. By the middle of last week, all the key 14-day rolling averages were in positive territory, with active infections the last metric to join the club. That was the time to push the panic button and attempt to shock people into changing their behaviour...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Comedian’s ‘Park by the Pozie’ campaign ‘fuels political fires’ News
  2. She bragged about the perks of being a ‘doctor’ until the lies unravelled News
  3. Investigators point finger at pilots in four fatal crashes News
  4. Media should treat cases involving child victims with kid gloves News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Crouching tiger, iron...crotch? Ancient wince-inducing kung fu faces ...
From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | What more Rage advice do we need? Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | ’Tis the season to be steely or Covid-19 will go to town Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Matric rewrites a bitter pill to swallow, but the right thing to do Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | The public must start demanding a lotta answers from lotto Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Renewed Covid-19 measures need buy-in or we will rue the day Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | Lungisa’s short stroll to freedom sends the wrong message Opinion & Analysis
X