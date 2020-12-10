News

Investigators point finger at pilots in four fatal crashes

Broken beer bottles in plane, paraglider too busy filming himself among the causes of aircraft crashes

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
10 December 2020 - 20:28

Four pilots dead and all of them at least partly at fault for the crashes that killed them.

That’s the grim tally after the Civil Aviation Authority issued its latest batch of accident investigation reports this week...

