News

She bragged about the perks of being a ‘doctor’ until the lies unravelled

Woman who allegedly duped East Rand into believing she was a doctor for months will spend Christmas in jail

10 December 2020 - 20:28

She was a kind person but secretive about her family – and often boasted about the perks of being a medical doctor.

This is how an employee described a Cape Town woman who duped Johannesburg residents into believing she was a pulmonologist...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Comedian’s ‘Park by the Pozie’ campaign ‘fuels political fires’ News
  2. She bragged about the perks of being a ‘doctor’ until the lies unravelled News
  3. Investigators point finger at pilots in four fatal crashes News
  4. Media should treat cases involving child victims with kid gloves News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Crouching tiger, iron...crotch? Ancient wince-inducing kung fu faces ...
From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...

Related articles

  1. Lawyer who unleashed ‘wave of insults’ finds himself washed up News
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | When scamsters come vishing, it pays to be paranoid Opinion & Analysis
  3. Attorney was warned not to speak to witnesses in 'blue light' tender case News
  4. Teaching profession is attracting criminals and convicted murderers News
X