Contracts were not transparent, competitive and cost-effective, says judge on Diko-affiliated Covid deal

11 December 2020 - 09:51 By Franny Rabkin

After being awarded a tender by the Gauteng health department for Covid -19 personal protective equipment (PPE), the person who paid suppliers on behalf of Ledla Structural Development was not a director nor employee of Ledla, but “a cousin and a family member of Mr Diko’s wife [Khusela],” the Special Tribunal said in a judgment.

On Thursday, the tribunal set aside a contract awarded to Ledla by the Gauteng health department for nearly R39m, saying it was unlawful...

