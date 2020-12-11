Contracts were not transparent, competitive and cost-effective, says judge on Diko-affiliated Covid deal
11 December 2020 - 09:51
After being awarded a tender by the Gauteng health department for Covid -19 personal protective equipment (PPE), the person who paid suppliers on behalf of Ledla Structural Development was not a director nor employee of Ledla, but “a cousin and a family member of Mr Diko’s wife [Khusela],” the Special Tribunal said in a judgment.
On Thursday, the tribunal set aside a contract awarded to Ledla by the Gauteng health department for nearly R39m, saying it was unlawful...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.